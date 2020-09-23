Was it a lover’s quarrel or a jealous triangle? Police still don’t know what made a Manchester woman run a man over last week on Saplin Fork Road.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith was called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. where a man had been hit by a truck.
When the trooper arrived, he saw John Wayne Hatfield being loaded in an ambulance.
“Hatfield had scrapes to his arms, chest and head,” he said. “He said he was in a lot of pain and gave me a recorded statement. He said that someone had ran over him in a truck belonging to Jess Lewis. He said he didn’t know who was in the truck at that time.”
The trooper asked him why they would hit him.
“He said he’d been sleeping with his (Jess Lewis) wife,” the trooper stated on his police report. “Hatfield said the truck could be found on Ky. 11 south just past the second set of railroad tracks.”
The trooper also interviewed a witness at the scene. The witness said he seen a blue truck leaving and heard Hatfield screaming. When he went outside, he saw Hatfield laying the driveway, but didn’t know who was in the truck.
Units with the KSP and Clay Sheriff’s Department went to the residence and found a blue truck in the driveway. A female was in the driver’s seat and opened the door. Deputy Wes Brumley found damage and blood on the hood.
The female, Glenda Whitehead, 38, said no one else was at the residence and gave consent to the officers to search the area. The hood of the truck was still warm, and officers noticed, while speaking to her, that she appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Trooper Smith performed several tests on the woman, and she failed them, according to the report.
He transported her to the Clay County Detention Center and stopped in the parking lot to finish his arrest citation. At that time, he said Whitehead passed out.
She was charged with assault 2nd, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on a suspended license and failure to produce an insurance card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.