WHITLEY COUNTY — Search teams from multiple agencies continue efforts to find a missing 22-year-old Hazard man who was swept away as water was released at the Laurel River Dam on Saturday evening.
The call came in Saturday night around 5:30. Three individuals were swimming when water was released by the Army Corps of Engineers.
According to Felicia Fore, captain with Woodbine Fire and Rescue, a male went to go get his belongings and was swept away with the water. Fore was told by Laurel County Emergency Management Director Jerry Rains that water is released upon demand.
Woodbine Search and Rescue along with Laurel County Search and Rescue responded on Saturday searching on land and water. Air Evac brought in a helicopter for 30 minutes and KSP Fish and Wildlife brought in a plane to search. Crews ended the search around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Efforts resumed again Sunday and Monday with the Corbin Fire Department assisting on Sunday.
Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses described the area where this was happening similar to the Grand Canyon.
