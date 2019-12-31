Hazel Craft, age 75, departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Brookpark, Ohio. She was born on May 16, 1944 in Manchester, Kentucky to Thomas and Oda (Smith) Keen. She was a housewife.
She leaves to mourn her passing her companion for many years: Lou Nemes; her children: Dale Craft and Gary Craft and one sister: Marie Stewart.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Oda Keen and 12 brothers and sisters.
A celebration of the life of Hazel Craft will be conducted on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bartley Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Pearl Hacker Cemetery in the Swafford Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
