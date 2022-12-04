Hazel H. Houston, age 77 departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. She was born on Saturday, February 24, 1945 in Manchester, KY to Gilbert and Dorothy (Eversole) Hyde.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Connie Nagle, Dorothy “Dee” Wheeler and Ernie May; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Gilbert and Dorothy Hyde; her daughter: Karen Clements; and these brothers and sisters: Gilbert Hyde, Dick Hyde, Frank Hyde, Evelyn Botkins, Margaret Stidham, Sudie Foster, Rose Hill, Fannie Dezarn and Latrisha Pigg.
At the family’s request, there will be no services at this time.
