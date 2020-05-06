Hazel Henson, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 4th, at the St. Joseph London Hospital.
Hazel was born in Beverly, KY on November 21, 1960, a daughter of the late Lois (Wagers) and Taylor Henson.
Hazel is survived by three brothers: William Ray Henson of Mc Veytown, PA; T.C. Henson, and J.C. Henson, both of Manchester.
She is also survived by the following nieces and nephews: Latasha Henson, T.J. Henson, A.J. Henson, Emily Henson, Justin Henson, Jessica Henson, Abe Henson, Glenn Ray Henson, Sherden Napier, Bonnie Henson, Sussie Henson, Jamie Henson, Delbert Henson, Anney Fisher-Henson, and Emilee Fisher-Henson; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Charles Henson.
The funeral services for Hazel Henson will be private.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
