Hazel Napier, age 89 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born on July 24, 1932 in Sexton Creek, KY to the union of Charlie and Callie (Grubb) Grimes. She was a homemaker and a member of Martha Clark Order of the Eastern Star # 201.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Wilma Becknell and Kenneth Napier and these grandchildren: Kenneth Matthew Becknell, Angela Lee Becknell Campbell, Pamela Noelle Becknell Keyler and Stacey Rene Burke and husband Travis; and these great grandchildren: Grace Wester and husband Coye, Hope Burke, Alexander Burke, Alexander Keyler, William Spencer Keyler, Madison Keyler, Portia Baker, Dillon Becknell, Courtney Walker, Johnna Walker, Lynn Becknell, and Brooke Becknell and three great great grandchildren. Also surviving is two sisters-in-law: Tannish Jewell Green Grimes and Jessie Allen Grimes and one brother-in-law: Eugene Sparks.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Charlie and Callie Grimes, her husband: William Garfield Napier, and two sisters and two brothers: Lorraine Allen and husband Albert, Odell Grimes Sparks, Forrester Grimes and Clifford Grimes and her grandson: Johnny C. Becknell.
Funeral Services for Hazel Napier will be conducted on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bobby Burchette, Rev. Mitchell Ball and Rev. Marvin Becknell will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Cradle Bow Cemetery in the Sexton Creek community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday from 6-9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
