Hazel Pearl London, age 93 departed this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Health Care. She was born on Monday, August 12, 1929 in Manchester, KY to Hiram and Ella (Ledford) Hensley.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Jessie Weigel (Gregory) and Marsha Garrison; these grandchildren: Janet Anderson (Derrick), Missy Meade (Chad), Steve Alevras, Jr. (Betty Ann), Mallory Munson (Ben), Jacob Garrison and great grandchildren; Nick Alevras (Amy), Emma Feltner, Lucas Alevras, Drew Alevras, Tori Anderson and two great great grandchildren: Jayden Alevras and Cameron Munson. Also surviving is one sister: Loetta Hoskins and three nieces: June Proffitt, Pat Kornrumpf, and Ella Gail Jones.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Hiram and Ella Hensley; her son: Steve Alevras and one brother: Bill Hensley.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.