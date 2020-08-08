Hazel Spurlock Rednour, 85, of London passed from this life following a short illness on August 4, 2020, at the London St. Joseph Hospital.
She was born in Manchester, Kentucky on November 5, 1934. She believed in the Pentecost Faith and was baptized at an early age. She played various musical instruments and sang. Hazel was a manager of Dollar Store in Manchester and Ohio.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alice Spurlock; her son Vernon; daughter-in-law Shirley; brothers, Jeffery and Frank Jr; sisters, Betty, Lucy, Mary Bell and Rosie.
She is survived by her husband Tony Earl Rednour of 43 years; four children, Bill and Saul of Manchester, Paul (Cathy) of London, Michael (Susan) of Harlan, plus a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
This obituary was written by the family.
