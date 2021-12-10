Hazel Wagers age 86 of London, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Advent Health Manchester. She is survived by her husband Jessie Wagers and these children: Newanna Faye Jackson, Paul Edward Stewart, Howard Stewart, Darrel Lewis and Melva Moore. She was the sister of Howard Smith, Helen Smith and Rebecca Sizemore, also surviving are 23 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence & Cordia Smith, 2 daughters: Willa Jean Smallwood and Virginia Smallwood, 3 sisters: Esther Smith, Bertie Lewis & Troy Grubb, 2 brothers: T.J. Smith and Earl Smith and 1 great grandson Darren Smith.
Funeral services for Hazel Wagers will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday December 11, 2021 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Gary May officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family of Hazel Wagers will receive friends after 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.