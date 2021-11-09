Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 8, 2021 at approximately 2:45 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Jacob Johnson, 28 of May Fork Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for reckless driving. It was noted that the subject had pulled off of Old US Highway 421 went to make a left turn onto South Highway 421 and accelerated his vehicle to the point of almost losing control and almost striking construction workers along with almost running off the road.
Jacob Johnson, 28 was charged with:
• Reckless Driving
• License to be in Possession
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure to Wear Seat Belt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.