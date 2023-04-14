Today is Easter Sunday.
It is a beautiful sunny day, the forecast says warm and sunny. The past week has been anything but.
We have had rain and cold, most likely Redbud winter. As they are blooming so beautifully right now.
A day for new things, just like Jesus gave us a new life. He was punished for our sins, yet, He loved us anyway.
Enough love to last years after His death. He died not knowing us, but loving us.
How many of us could die such a death? How many of us could say- “Forgive them Father, they know not what they do.” Only Jesus.
Last night, we attended Church of God Worship Center’s play… “Watch The Lamb”. As always, the life of Jesus was shown so well.
The love and sacrifice, when seen, it was still only a little bit of how hard it must have been. For Jesus mother. For His true followers. For God, His father, to know that it had to be allowed. He died on the cross a painful death that day, only to rise again after 3 days. Proof that He would make all things new.
How can we forget what He did for us? How can we not celebrate His love for us every single day. It’s a love that we can’t even understand, yet all we have to do is accept it.
Today, we plan on going to church, having dinner with family, and then we will do a little mushroom hunting. We love the beauty of the earth that we have been given to enjoy.
There’s something about being outdoors, to me, that helps me be quiet with Jesus. God created it all. He created it for us to enjoy and take care of.
I hope you have a Blessed Easter Sunday.
I hope you reflect on Gods love for us all. And most of all, I hope that you remember Easter being a day to celebrate Jesus.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.