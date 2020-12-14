On December 11, 2020 at approximately 3:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested James Gill, 39 of Manchester. The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson received a complaint of two individuals fighting at a residence off of Highway 638. Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson came into contact with the above mentioned subject. Through acknowledgment of past complaints involving the above mentioned subject and the address of the complaint, Sheriff Robinson was aware that the individual was told not to be back on the property.
James Gill, 39 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
