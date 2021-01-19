What was thought to be a simple traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase for Manchester City Police officer Jeff Couch Monday night.
Couch tried to stop a vehicle with expired tags and when he did, the vehicle refused to stop.
A 2000 GMC Jimmy, driven by Roy Boggs, 53, of Manchester, ran at a high rate of speed across Town Branch onto Ephram Creek then to Paw Paw while officers gave chase.
Couch, assisted by MPD officer Jeremy Garrison and deputy Coty Arnold, was on Paw Paw Road behind the Boggs vehicle. State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith was awaiting with a roadblock near Ky. 80 when Boggs turned onto Twin Poplar Road, which was also his home address.
Boggs fled from his vehicle into the woods on foot.
K9 Zeus was called to the scene and located Boggs hiding in the woods. During his apprehension he attempted to fight the deputies to no avail.
Boggs was charged with fleeing or evading police 1st, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot 2nd, no registration, no operator’s license and resisting arrest.
