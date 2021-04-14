An Arnett’s Fork man mad over his arrest Monday night, started kicking and head butting the windows of a sheriff deputy’s cruiser.
James Lawson, 50, kicked the windows and head butted while resisting arrest, according to deputy Jared Smith
The initial complaint came in as a domestic dispute at Dollar General on Ky. 66 at Big Creek.
When Deputy Smith arrived, he found Lawson to be extremely irate and was unsteady on his feet with a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, the citation stated.
Lawson was using profanity in the parking lot and was immediately placed under arrest by the deputy.
Once inside the cruiser, Lawson was irate on the way to the Clay County Detention Center where he was charged with alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct 2nd, resisting arrest and menacing.
