Volunteers of America Mid-States and partners such as AdventHealth and other agencies held a very successful Health and Wellness Fair last week on the campus of Manchester’s Eastern Kentucky University.
Hundreds attended the event with two schools coming away with a cash prize of $3,000 each, sponsored by Aetna.
Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America said the event turned out great.
“We decided to have this wonderful health and wellness event since it’s also child abuse prevention month,” she said. “We’re focused on all things health and wellness, not just your oral health but your overall body health.”
The event highlighted Child Abuse Prevention Month and was co-sponsored by the Face It Movement, which advocates for children in Kentucky.
“We have great partners from the University of Kentucky here,” said Hancock. “They’re giving away car seats and bike helmets and really promoting health and safety for all of our families.”
Aetna awarded $3,000 to Clay County High School and $3,000 to Paces Creek Elementary for having the highest student attendance at the event.
“The schools can use this money however they see best suited to support their students,” Hancock said. “And that’s going to be another exciting part of this. To see how schools implement this gift to the have the highest impact for their students.”
There was also dental screenings and cleanings on site by Red Bird Mission.
”It’s really important to get your mouth screened to know what’s going on in your mouth and see what kind of work you need to get done,” said Kirsten Peterson, a third year dental student at the University of Louisville helping with the cleanings. “And we’re also doing cleanings for children under the age of 12 and it’s important to, um, get a dental cleaning twice a year.”
The ‘Healthy Mouth, Healthy You’ oral health campaign aims to address dental care issues in Southern and Eastern Kentucky and connect local people to dentists.
“We are thrilled to cosponsor this event, which will be packed with information, activities and fun. I encourage everyone to come learn more about great campaigns like Healthy Mouth, Healthy You and to be part of our community-wide campaign for a healthier southeastern Kentucky,” Hancock said.
The organizations participating were VOA, AdventHealth Manchester, Face It Movement, Kentucky Beverage Association, Kentucky Dental Association, Avēsis, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky and more community partners and leaders
