Heather Nicole Spurlock, 35, of Girdler, KY, passed away Monday, September 12th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Heather was born in Manchester, KY on September 3, 1987, a daughter of Glenn and Alice Jarvis Spurlock.
Heather is survived by her parents, Glenn and Alice Spurlock; and two sisters: Michelle Jones and husband Tyler, and Cordia Brown, all of Girdler.
She is also survived by three nephews: Peyton Spurlock, Gavin Jones, and Cooper Jones; and one niece, Maci Spurlock.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 17th at the Greenroad Baptist Church in Girdler, KY, with Mickie Smith and Travis Tedders officiating. Burial will follow at the Betty Frost Cemetery in Woolum, KY.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 15th and Friday, September 16th at the Greenroad Baptist Church in Girdler, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
