Infant Heavenly Michelle Lee Hoskins the infant daughter of Allen Hoskins and Reagan Johnson was born and passed away on July 19, 2022 in the St. Joseph of London Hospital.
She is survived by her loving parents: Allen Hoskins and Reagan Johnson; Grandparents; a host of brothers and sisters; other relatives and family friends.
Funeral Services for Infant Heavenly Michelle Lee Hoskins will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Glenn Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home on Saturday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2.
To the loving family of Infant Heavenly Michelle Lee Hoskins, Larry, Doyle and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
