A search is underway in the Hector area off Ky. 149 for a 69-year-old man.

Robert "Bob" Estep was last seen Tuesday morning as he told family he was going deer hunting.  He left home on a red Kawasaki four-wheeler and hasn't been heard from or seen since.

Family members, volunteers and search and rescue squad members are combing the area in search of Estep.

If you have seen Estep or the red ATV please call 911 immediately!

