Mrs. Helen Gross, age 87 departed this life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Wednesday, August 9, 1933 to the union of Willie and Ella Deaton. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pleasant Run Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Freddy Gross and his wife Jean, her grandchildren: Greg Napier and his wife Kim, Mike Napier and his wife Donna, Tracy Chesnut and her husband Kevin and Kim Carr as well as her great grandchildren: Dustin Napier and his wife Vanessa, Stacey Hubbard and her husband Brian, Durand Napier and his fiancé Andrea, Brian Taylor Napier and his wife Emily, Luke Chesnut and Ryleigh Napier and the following great great grandchildren: Emma Grace Napier, Ella Jaymes Napier, Elan Hubbard, Iyla Hubbard and Kinsley Napier. Also surviving is her brother: Jennings Deaton and his wife Irene of Manchester.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Leroy Gross, her parents: Willie & Ella Deaton, & these brothers & sisters: Hazel Proffitt, Reffie Lee Fields, Dorothy Nicholson, Beatrice Bowling, Pearl Deaton, Evelyn Robinson and Ray Deaton.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Helen Gross will be conducted on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brian Hubbard will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband: Leroy “Ted” Gross.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
