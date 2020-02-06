Helen Hubbard, 56, born March 28, 1963 in Manchester, KY, entered heavens gates on February 1, 2020 while her family was by her side.
Helen is survived by her husband, Elbert Hubbard; her children: Ashley Nicole Hubbard and Eric Hubbard; her grandson, Bentley Ray Hubbard; her mother, Susan Rice; and her father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Linda Hubbard.
She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Kay Mills, Bill Rice, Kim Keister, Cora Burns, Steve Smith, Lue Ellan Smith Felton, Dora Curry, and Etta Harris; along with a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Rice; grandmother, Virgie Cowans; grandfather, Pearl Cowans and biological parents, Eugene and Edna Smith.
Services will be conducted by officiating pastors: JC Stevens and Golden Smith Jr.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 5th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.