Helen Maiden, age 76 departed this life on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester. She was born on Monday, April 24, 1944 in Knox County, Kentucky to Gilford and Cora Lee (McCoy) Maiden. She worked at American Greetings.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Larkin Smith and Syreda White; her grandchildren: Talitha White, Tosha Smith, Dylan Bowling and Richard Busch; one great grandchild: Coralie Hicks and one brother: Charles Maiden.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Gilford and Cora Lee Maiden; her son: Tony Randell Smith and her brother: William Frank Maiden.
There will no public services for Helen Maiden.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Maiden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.