Helen Marcum Rawlings, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, July 24th, 2022.
Helen was born in Hyden, KY on February 12, 1959, a daughter of Marina Gilliam Marcum and the late Harold Marcum.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rawlings.
Helen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Paul Davidson, and her mother Marina Marum, all of Manchester. As well as her fur baby Lucy Lou.
She is also survived by her brother, Ronnie Michael Marcum of Manchester, and sister, Sherry Alcorn of Georgetown, OH; and by a host of relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and father, Helen is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Harriet Marcum, Donnie Marcum, Harold Wayne Marcum, and Charlene Marcum.
No Services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
