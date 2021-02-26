Helen Marie Bowling, age 56 departed this life on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Tuesday, November 24, 1964 in Beverly, Kentucky to Doc and Retha Wagers Lawson.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: T. C. Bowling, her father: Doc Lawson and these brothers and sisters: Arvis Lawson, Lonnie Lawson, Donnie Lawson, Carrie Swafford and Tina Yount.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Retha Lawson, her daughter: Kimberly Bowling Henson, her brothers: Hurley Phillips and John Henry Lawson and her sister: Barbara Hensley.
Funeral Services for Helen Bowling will be conducted on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12 PM at the Upper Hector Holiness Church. Rev. Paul Mitchell and Rev. Don Henson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Smith-Sizemore Cemetery in the Bar Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 6 PM on Friday at the Upper Hector Holiness Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
