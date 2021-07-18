Mrs. Helen Marie Rice of Buckhorn passed away at her residence Friday, July 9, 2021. She was 85 years old. Helen was born December 11, 1935 at Saul, KY., the daughter of the late, John Woods & America Carmack Woods. She had been a life-long resident of Saul & Buckhorn, KY. By occupation Helen was a retired cook for the Perry County Board of Education having worked at the Buckhorn High School for 18 years. She was of the Pentecostal/Holiness Faith. Helen enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, flower gardening and especially loved spending time with her family.
Helen was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her loving & devoted husband of 63 years, L.C. Rice, 2 cherished sons, Randy & Harold David Rice, 3 brothers, Chester, Felix & Dan and 1 sister, Violet. She leaves the following relatives surviving; 2 cherished sons, Richard Rice (Rebecca), Saul, KY. and Darryl Rice (Pamela), Saul, KY., 2 cherished daughters, Pearl Estep (Monroe), Saul, KY. and Euna Mae Barger (Arthur Jr.), IN., 1 brother, George Woods, Saul, KY., 5 sisters, Lavena Barger, Saul, KY., Rachel Gay, Oneida, KY., Emma Gay, Buckhorn, KY., Cassie Mills, Saul, KY. and Martha Gay, London, KY., 10 treasured grandchildren, Amanda Couch, Christopher Estep, Rodney Bowling, Angela Singleton, Sharon Couch, R.P. Rice, Randall Rice, Justin Rice, Kansas Rice Stidham and Samuel L.C. Rice, & 12 treasured great grandchildren. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Mt. Paran Baptist Church, Saul, KY.
Ministers: Bob Rice, Kenneth Bush, Jerry Holland and Paul Jr. Jones
Interment: Granville Rice Cemetery, Buckhorn, KY.
