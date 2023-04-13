Helen Sims, 87, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, April 12th, at her home.
Helen was born in Barbourville, KY, on June 21st, 1935, a daughter of the late Mitchell and Myrtle Sprinkles Burnette.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cecil Sims.
She is survived by the following children: Eddie Smith of Manchester, KY, Donald Sims and wife Rachel of London, KY, Tim Watkins and wife Carletta of Florida, Debbie Morris and husband Bart of London, KY, and Deborah Lynn Mullins and husband Dewayne of London, KY.
Helen is also survived by the following grandchildren: Wesley, Chris, Bartly, Jessica, Ashley, Whitney, Justin, Matthew, Brody, Sophia, Jessa, Leah, Bella, Josiah, and Jonah; as well as the following great-grandchildren: Ella, Sebastian, Joselyn, Chelsea, Aaron, Emma, and Landon; and the following sisters, Juanita Baker of Somerset, KY, and Jessie Burnette Smith of Barbourville, KY.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen is preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Evans. As well as her brothers and sisters: Earl, Alberta Scott, Jean Crawford, and James.
Services for Helen will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 15th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Donald Sims officiating. Burial will follow in the Cobb Cemetery in Woollum, KY.
Visitation for Helen will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 15th, at Britton Funeral Home.
