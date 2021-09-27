Henderson Gray, 74, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Thursday, September 23rd, at The Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Henderson was born in Redbird, KY on March 22, 1947, a son of the late Jordan and Dora Sizemore Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Roark Gray; by two daughters: Ginger Sue Gray of Big Creek, and Travonna Joy Stogsdill and husband Seth of Somerset; and by two sons: Rodney Henderson Gray and wife Carolanne of McKee, and Ronnie Gray and wife Patricia of Manchester.
Henderson is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Willard Gray, Roy Lee Gray, J.D. Gray, Nora Mae Lever, and Florence Harlass; and by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Henderson was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Don Gray, Gerald Gray, Blackburn Gray, Virgil Gray, and Nancy Wagers.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with Curtis Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at the Roark Cemetery in Roark, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.