Mrs. Henrietta Jones, age 80 departed this life on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Advent Health Manchester. She was born on February 29, 1940 in Leslie County, Kentucky to Henry and Nancy Caldwell Sparks.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband Golden Jones, two children, Terry Jones and wife Deidre of Big Creek, Kentucky. Teresa Cooke and husband Ronald of Barbourville, Kentucky, These grandchildren: Linda Patricia Jones Williams (Trish) and husband Damien, Robert Anthony Jones (Tony) and wife Alisa, Danielle Morgan, Joshua Travis Gray, Tracy Jones Matheson, Bryon Daniel Gray and wife Amy, Teri DeAnn Jones and husband Jonathon, Calvin Griffith, Latasha Kassieatta Gray, Justin Dwight Gray and wife Jessica, Kristi Griffith, Austin Randall Jones, Jayden Teran Jones and these great grandchildren: Tristan, Devin, Lily, Madison, Ethan, Zachary, Cameron, Maci, Tanaya, Matthew, Zachary, Khole, Hunter, Waylon, Makenzi, and Fallon. She was the sister of: Gene Sparks, Orville Sparks & wife Pauline, Jim Sparks & Wife Janie, Callie Collins and Nettie Roberts. She was also survived by these special nieces: Minnie, Effie Mae, Ollie Faye, Kristi, Karen, Evelyn and Kimberly and these special nephews: Darrell, James & Kenneth Michael, also surviving are two sister in laws, Beaulah Sparks and Ruby Hampton.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Nancy Caldwell Sparks, her son Anthony Jones and one great grandson Jaython Hacker.
She was a member of Couch's Fork Church of God and affiliated with Church of God Worship Center (COGWC).
Funeral services for Mrs. Henrietta Jones will be conducted on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Kevin Paul Napier, Joey Burns and Kenneth Michael Sparks officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Polly Marcum Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Henrietta Jones will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
