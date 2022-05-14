Henry Bishop age 89, of Manchester, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday - May 11, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. He was born on August 3, 1932 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union Daniel and Cleo Geneva Mobley Bishop. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Bishop.
He is survived by his children; Wanda Fields, Eddie Bishop (Darlene), Darrell Bishop and Joyce Bishop Metcalf (Wilburn). His grandchildren; Vonda Smith (Jerry), Willetta Fields, Karen Day (Paul), William Fields, Jr. (Teresa), Ebby Smith (Michael) Eddie Bishop, Jr., Erica Smith (Tim), Darrell Bishop, Jr. (Tiffanie), Tiffany Bishop (Leslie), Amanda Bishop (Robert), Adam Bishop (Renee). He is also survived by 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, his brother Melvin Bishop (Barb) and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; Daniel and Cleo Mobley Bishop, his wife Kathleen Bishop, his son; Glenn Bishop, son in law; William "Buck" Fields, daughter in law; Linda Bishop, granddaughter; Misty Metcalf, his sister; Minnie Murrell and his brothers; Harley Bishop, Willie Bishop, Dallas Bishop and Conley Bishop.
Funeral services for Henry Bishop will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday - May 14, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Joey Burns presiding. Burial will follow in the Hensley Cemetery in the Collins Fork Community. The family of Henry Bishop will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 until 9:00 P.M. on Friday - May 13, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
