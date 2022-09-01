Henry Jones, Jr. age 89 departed this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, February 28, 1933 in Manchester to Henry Jones and Shaby Robinson Jones Kirk. He was an avid dancer, enjoyed boating and a lifetime member of the Richmond Sportsman Club.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Dale Harrison Jones and Kathy, Wade Lee Jones and Gail and Mary Ann Jones as well as his grandchildren: Glenn and Kevin.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Henry Jones, Sr. and Shaby Jones Kirk, his wife: Joan and his grandson: Shannon.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 25200 Telegraph, Suite 100 Greater Michigan Chapter, Southfield, Michigan 48033.
Funeral Services for Henry Jones, Jr. will be conducted on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Roark Cemetery in the Island Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, September 2, 2022 after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
