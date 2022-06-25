Henry "Kojack" Saylor, Jr., age 47 departed this life on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Manchester. He was born on Wednesday, September 11, 1974 in Manchester.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Shannon Henson, Jessie Tyler Saylor, Emma Jean Saylor and Courtney Maxie, his grandchildren: Harper Maxie and Colton Maxie as well as his brothers and sisters: Petie Saylor, Jackie Charles Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Rosie Saylor and Crystal Root and his father: Henry Saylor, Sr.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Sarah Roberts and his grandparents: Orvil and Katie Saylor and Tommy and Rosie Roberts.
Funeral Services for Henry "Kojack" Saylor, Jr. will be conducted on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Roberts will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hooker Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.