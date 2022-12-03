Henry Ledford, 103, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 30th, at his home.
Henry was born in Marcum, KY on September 22nd, 1919, a son of the late David and Ollie Napier Ledford. He was a WWII Veteran of the US Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Mullins Ledford.
Henry is survived by his children: Kenneth Ledford (Julie) of Richmond, KY, Mary Stuart of London, and Jada Ledford Robidoux (Manuel) of Big Creek. He is preceded in death by his son Mark Ledford.
He is also survived by his sister, Mary Feltner of St. Augustine, FL; his grandchildren: Lee David Stuart, Kyle Stuart, Georgiana Ledford, Clay Robidoux, Matt Robidoux, Marketta Ledford, and Shane Ledford Henson; his great-grandchildren: Cayne, Ayden, Ella, Ralfy, Kique, Eli, Titus, Caiden Henry, and Piper; and several great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Henry was preceded in death by his grandchild, Alanna Mickien; and the following brothers and sisters: Sally Ledford, Hamp Ledford, Astor Ledford, Nancy Davidson, and Evelyn Bowling.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Veterans Honor Flight of Kentucky, Clay Masonic Lodge 798, or Flat Creek Church of the Brethern.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Dwayne Yost officiating. Burial will follow at the Mosley Cemetery in Red Bird.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
