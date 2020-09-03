Mr. Henry Smith, age 59 departed this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born on Monday, August 7, 1961 in Manchester to the union of Green and Ruby Wagers Smith. He was an auto mechanic.
He leaves to mourn his passing his life partner: Maxine Woods, his parents: Green and Ruby Smith, his step-children: Kimberly Craft and husband Robert, Megan Henson and husband Robert, grandchildren: Cloe Craft, Emma Craft, Hadden Henson, Ephram Craft and Lincoln Henson. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Eddie Smith and wife Tammy, Danny Smith and wife Michelle, Bertha Clark and husband Terry and Betsy Excell and husband Brendon as well as several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother Randy Smith.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
