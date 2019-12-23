Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 22, 2019 at approximately 10:15 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested William Hensley, 30 of Eagle Branch Road. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones was dispatched to a domestic violence complaint involving the above mentioned subject. Chief Deputy Jones conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was occupied by a male and female subject on Upper Rader Road. Chief Deputy Jones conducted an investigation and determined that the male subject had been involved with a physical altercation with the female.
William Hensley, 30 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Commented
