Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 10, 2020 at approximately 12:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Johnny Hensley, 39 of Needmore Hollow. The arrest occurred at a residence off of Needmore Hollow when the subject was located attempting to hide under a bed. The subject was placed under arrest without incident. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Johnny Hensley, 39 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.