A May Fork Road man attempted to flee from police after he crashed his vehicle into a fence and gate.
Ronald Henson, 40, was seen by deputy Wes Brumley on Otter Creek Road travelling at a high rate of speed. Henson was passing cars on the one-lane road as deputy Brumley attempted to stop him.
Henson failed to navigate a curve and crashed into a fence and destroyed the gate, Brumley stated.
Following the crash, he exited the vehicle and fled on foot before he was later apprehended following a brief struggle.
Henson was charged with careless driving; fleeing/evading police 2nd (motor vehicle); fleeing/evading police 2nd (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal mischief 2nd; license not in possession.
