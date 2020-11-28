Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Messer along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested two individuals on Wednesday evening November 25, 2020 at approximately 5:45 PM. The arrests occurred off East Laurel Rd. approximately 5 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of two subjects walking through people's yards and banging on their house doors. Deputies were further advised that the subjects had walked through a yard jumped over a fence and walked onto the porch of another residence there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located the two suspects and conducted an investigation determining that both were under the influence. In addition the female subject was found to be a parole violator. During deputies investigation of the two individuals they learned that the two individuals had no idea where they were. The male subject stated they had been driving a vehicle and decided to walk however no vehicle was found in the area. In addition the female subject stated that she had just left Kentucky and was going to visit her family. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- Harry Henson age 43 of Louisville, KY charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
- The female subject was identified as Tiffany Henson age 31 of Manchester, KY charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition, this subject was charged on a Kentucky parole board mandatory reentry supervision violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision and failure to report to parole officer as directed regarding a conviction in Clay Circuit Court on charges of criminal mischief – first-degree.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
