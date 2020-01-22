Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 22, 2020 at approximately 1:50 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested George Henson, 41 of Belles Fork Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on South Highway 421 for vehicle infractions. Upon contact with the driver, Deputy Brumley ran the driver’s information through Clay County Dispatch where it showed the subject had a suspended Operator License and an active Warrant. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Sgt. Jeff Couch. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
George Henson, 41 was charged with:
• Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
