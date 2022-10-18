An indictment has been returned against a Clay County man that allegedly used a handgun in raping a girl less than 14 years old.
John Henson, 30, of North Highway 421, was indicted for one count of Rape 2nd and two counts of wanton endangerment 1st.
On August 23, 2022, the charge indicates he had sexual intercourse with the girl less than 14.
According to the arrest citation filed by Kentucky State Trooper Jarrod Smith, on Tuesday, August 23, the girl’s mother called 911 reporting her daughter had run away from home. Sheriff deputies Jared Smith and Wes Brumley were enroute to the residence when the teenage girl returned home. The officers arrived at the home around midnight and were advised by the mother the daughter had been sexually assaulted.
The deputies contacted Trooper Smith to come to the residence. The officers were given Henson’s name and location on Goose Rock where he was later apprehended.
According to the report, the victim said she left her house several times to meet Henson and during one of the meetings they had sex.
The victim said the two were set to meet again on the date she was reported as a runaway and got caught by her brothers.
The trooper said the teenage girls’ brothers were out searching for them and found a case of beer and a speaker at a barn.
The report states John jumped up and pointed a gun at them.
The accused was transported to the Manchester Police Department where he was interrogated by the trooper. The report states John lied several times but admitted to having sex with the juvenile and admitted to pulling the gun but stated he didn’t point it at anyone.
