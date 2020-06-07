Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on June 6, 2020 ar approximately 9:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Cecil Henson, 56 of Manchester. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when deputies observed the above mentioned subject sitting in a closed businesses parking lot. Upon running the information of the subjects it was confirmed subject had active warrants for his arrest. While being booked into the Clay County Detention Center, Deputy Jailer Alex May located small plastic baggies that contained a white crystalline substance. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Cecil Henson, 56 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine)
• Promoting Contraband 1st
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
