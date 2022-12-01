A second woman is part of the new Kentucky State Police Trooper Cadet Class that recently graduated.
Nicole Gray Henson, a Clay County High School and Eastern Kentucky University Graduate, was part of the 102 cadet class.
Henson has been assigned to the Morehead Post.
Henson, along with Clay native Elizabeth Smith, reported to the KSP training academy on June 5, 2022 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper. Graduating cadets pledged to uphold the mission of KSP by promoting public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.
Henson, her son and husband Phillip now reside in Richmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.