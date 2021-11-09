Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 8, 2021 at approximately 10:45 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith arrested Doyle Henson, 54 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred on Old US Highway 421 when Deputy Smith was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject staggering out into the middle of the roadway. Upon arrival Deputy Smith made contact and a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the subject.
Doyle Henson, 54 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st offense
