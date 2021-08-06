God called Herbert Ball home on August 5th 2021. He passed peacefully into Jesus’s arms with his family by his side. He was born in Oneida, Ky to the union of James H (Harvey) Ball and Edna Byrd Ball on June 9th, 1948. He was the youngest of 5 children, who suffered with Polio and Single sided deafness. Herbert lived his whole life in the Sextons Creek Community, helped his family on the farm, traveled the United States and was a surrogate parent to his nieces and nephews. Herbert was a devout Baptist and devoted his life to God. Herbert was a Past Master of The Robert Clark Lodge #646 as well as a member of the Martha Clark #201 Order of the Eastern Star.
Herbert is preceded in death by his parents James Harvey Ball and Edna Byrd Ball, his brother, Arthur Ball, sisters, Mae Patterson, Emily Grubb and Rose Heuser, nephews Randy Ball, Carl Wayne Patterson and Glenn Grubb, nieces Gloria Hoskins, Mildred Hicks and Amanda Lee.
Herbert leaves to mourn his passing, his sister Edith Byrd Caudill, Sisters of the Heart Erma Schultz and Cherie Lynn Clark Byrd and Brother of Heart Mitchell Ball . His niece who he raised as his Daughter Julie Ball, Nieces Belinda Cupp, Sharon Barton and Nephew Buster Patterson. A beloved Nephew Andrew Ball and his children Natalie Ball, Ashton Ball and Jaxon Ball.
Herbert leaves loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends to remember the good times. He will be dearly missed by so many.
Funeral Services for Mr. Herbert Ball will be conducted on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Ball Cemetery in the Ball Road Community.
A Masonic service will be conducted at 1 PM on Monday and the family will receive friends and loved ones after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
