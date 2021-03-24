Herbert Scott Sparks, age 41 of London, departed this life on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born on February 28, 1980 in Red Bird to Orville and Pauline (Couch) Sparks.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Ciara Paige Sparks and Elyse Neveah Sparks; his parents: Orville Sparks and Pauline Sparks; his brother: Eric Sparks; and his girlfriend: Samantha Mobley.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Herbert and Jewel Couch and paternal grandparents: Henry and Nancy Sparks; and his brother: Timothy Wayne Sparks.
Funeral Services for Herbert Scott Sparks will be conducted on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Darrell Bryant and Pastor Chris Davidson will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Haystack Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel until funeral time.
