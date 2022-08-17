Herbert “Tip” Minton, age 76 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Saturday, January 26, 1946 in Manchester to Oakley and Dora Hooker Minton. He preached for many years at the Swafford Branch Baptist Church and worked for Shamrock Coal Company.
He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Sean Minton, his daughter: Cheree Minton Crowe and her husband Carter and his granddaughter: Landry Crowe. Also surviving is his sister: Lucy Brumley and his brothers: Floyd Minton, Harlan “Pooch” Minton, Larry Minton and Thomas Minton.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Oakley and Dora Minton, his wife: Von Minton and his brothers and sisters: Alphie Goins, Hazel Sizemore, Shirley Jones, Shade Minton, Roy Minton, Elmer Minton and Rosetta Ruth.
Funeral Services for Herbert “Tip” Minton will be conducted on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson, Rev. George Blair, Rev. Darrell Bargo and Earl Moran will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Hooker Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
