Herman Edwin Hibbard age 88 entered into his final home of rest on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was the son of Ford and Susan Gregory Hibbard and was born on Wednesday, May 2, 1934. He is survived by: his loving wife of 62 years, Charlotte Brown Hibbard; his devoted children, Gregory Hibbard and wife Mary, Suzanne McKeehan and husband Mark; the following grandchildren: Jonathon (Meghan) Hibbard, Lisa (Seth) Anderson, Ethan and Carson Mckeehan; the following great-grandchildren: Maya, Max, Nina, Braden, Liam, and Mary Kate. Two cousins raised like brothers, Randolph Ruth and Justice Glay Brown; and a host of extended relatives also survive. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, and the following brothers and sisters: Arthur, Hoover, Edna, Dale, Ruby, Jewel, and Verna.
Herman, known as Cheetah, played guard on the Clay County basketball team during high school, and has been a lifelong Clay County Tiger fan. He went on to play basketball at Cumberland College before entering the army. Herman was a US Army Veteran, and a retired coal operator and roofer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, all things basketball, and was proud of his role as the oldest member of the Clay County Fitness Center. He was a devoted Christian and long-time member of Horse Creek Baptist Church.
To know Herman was to love him. He never met a stranger, and made a friend everywhere we went. He was an encourager, a supporter, and went above and beyond to help anyone in need. He enjoyed traveling the world, and had visited almost every state and several countries.
Services for Herman will be conducted on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2 PM at the Horse Creek Baptist Church. Dr. Dustin Sims will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
