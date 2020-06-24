Mr. Herman "Hump" Henson, age 71 departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Manchester, KY on Friday, April 15, 1949 to Jim Henson and Flora (Hubbard) Sizemore. He was a coal miner and a member of the Solid Rock House of Prayer.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Wilma (Gibson) Henson and his children: Jeanette Henson and husband Scott; Greg Henson wife Phemie; and Mark Henson and wife Kimberly; these grandchildren: Kayla Fultz and husband Andrew, Kendra Pennington, Kyle Pennington, Kaitlyn Henson, Kenzie Henson, Nathan Henson, Austin Henson and Aaron Henson and 5 great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister: Kathleen Gibson.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Jim Henson and Flora Sizemore and 1 sister: Ethel Henson and 1 brother: Joe Henson.
Graveside service for Mr. Herman Henson will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12PM at the Henson Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Fultz will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Henson Cemetery in the Lockards Creek Community.
