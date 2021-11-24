Herman W. Marcum age 82 of Hamilton passed away on Sunday November 21, 2021. He was born on August 7, 1939 in Manchester, KY the son of the late Carlo and Oda (nee Walden) Marcum. Herman retired from Pease Company after many years of service. On October 24, 1959 he married the love of his life Anna Ramsey. He is survived by his loving wife of over 62 years Anna Marcum; three children Debra (James) Ledford, Dale (Anna) Marcum, and Heather (Adam) Amann; six grandchildren Amber (Jason) Gerrard, Savannah Marcum, Kayla Smith, Adale Marcum, Alivia Sparks, Logan Amann; six great grandchildren Hayden, Trevor, Landen, Jayden, Jillian, and Gabe. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by two sisters Sally Bullis and Ruby Root. Visitation will be on Monday November 29, 2021 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 2:00PM with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lucky to be Alive!
- 20-year-old woman missing
- Wild night on Horse Creek?
- Gibson caught with meth, narcotics
- Two indicted for assaulting officers
- Operation Street Sweeper
- Marathon gas station robbed
- A hand shake helped Kentucky hunter Ricky Daugherty chase the buck of a lifetime
- No gas leads to arrest
- Guilty plea entered in drug case
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.