Herman Rice age 72, of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born on May 31, 1949 in Leslie County, Kentucky. He was a member of the Laurel Creek Church Of God Worship Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Joyce Scalf Rice, his father and mother, Andrew and Edith Mae Williams Rice, 3 brothers Paul, David & Lester Rice and 1 sister Joy Belle Sizemore.

He leaves to mourn his passing these children, Andy Rice and wife Alice of Manchester, Jim Rice of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Joe Rice of Corbin, Kentucky, Larry Scalf of Annville, Kentucky and Lisa Jackson of Manchester, Kentucky, he is also survived by 3 sisters, Pauline Parks, of Jackson County, Kentucky, Lindy Rice of Jackson Breathitt, Kentucky and Kathleen Osborne of Paris, Kentucky also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.

Funeral Services for Herman Rice will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joey Burns and Rev. Brad Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the Rice Family Cemetery in Leslie County, Kentucky.

The family of Herman Rice will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home.

