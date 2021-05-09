Herman Smith, age 80 departed this life on Saturday, May 8, 2021.  He was born on Tuesday, November 5, 1940 in Manchester to Flemon and Martha Jane Bowling Smith.

He leave to mourn his passing his children: Martha Sue Marcum (Ricky) and Linda Kaye Bowling (Virgil), his grandchildren: Sarena Hoskins, Amanda Faust (Josh), Erica Smith (Richard) and Michelle Jones (Richard) and these great grandchildren: McKinley Smith, Nova Smith, Victoria Faust, Andrew Jones and Austin Jones. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Elmer Smith, Julie Smith, Ruby Davidson, Lois Grey and Lee Couch. 

He is preceded in death by his wife: Dorothy, his parents: Flemon and Martha Jane Bowling Smith, his brother: Lester Smith and his sister: Linda Smith. 

Funeral Services for Mr. Herman Smith will be conducted on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Todd’s Hicks and Rev. Paul Mitchell will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Pine Grove Cemetery in the Fogertown Community. 

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday evening after 6 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. 

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

