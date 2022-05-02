Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting hat on April 30, 2022 at approximately 12:20 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Angela Hicks, 36 of FireHouse Road. The arrest occurred on the Hal Rogers Parkway when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for infractions. During the investigation Deputy Brumley noted that the above mentioned subject had a wallet in her possession and located inside the wallet was suspected methamphetamine along with a glass pipe and scales in a backpack.
Angela Hicks, 36 was charged with:
• Improper Turning
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
